Home Cities Bengaluru

Overboarding in Air India costs Bengaluru student early flight

Her father Anoop Varma, an entrepreneur in the organic farm business, said it was unfair that his daughter was denied boarding by Air India staffers, who cited a non-existent airline policy. 

Published: 22nd December 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Air India flight

An Air India spokesperson denied having any policy that makes web check-in mandatory.

By  S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A college student travelling from Bengaluru to New Delhi on Saturday to be with her family for vacation was denied boarding by Air India, for allegedly not carrying out a web check-in before reaching the airport. It appears to be a case of overbooking by the airline. The youngster was forced to cool her heels at the airport before she was accommodated on the next flight. Mrigya Varma, a second-year student at Shristi Institute of Art, Design and Technology, was booked on AI 505, which would depart at 10 am from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). She was travelling with her classmate from Bengaluru to Delhi. 

Her father Anoop Varma, an entrepreneur in the organic farm business, said it was unfair that his daughter was denied boarding by Air India staffers, who cited a non-existent airline policy. He said, “My daughter was in the airport at 8 am, two hours before the departure of her flight. When she went to the Air India counter to collect her boarding pass, she was told that she had not done web check-in and so had to take the next flight. Her classmate, who had checked in online was issued a boarding pass,” he said. Mrigya was given a boarding pass for another flight to New Delhi, with a departure time of 1.20 pm.  She contacted her father who called Air India counter staff. 

Varma, a frequent traveller, called again stating there was no such policy. “Another staffer who answered the call told me that the Delhi flight was overbooked. So, passengers who had to travel on priority were only permitted on board,” he recalled. When Varma persisted by calling again, another staffer said that since she had already been given a boarding pass for the afternoon flight, it could not be changed again. Some more calls went answered. 

An Air India spokesperson denied having any policy that makes web check-in mandatory. “It could have been a case of overbooking. Whenever there is a huge demand in any sector, airlines are permitted to overbook up to 10 per cent of the capacity (in case of 150 seater plane) due to high operating costs involved. If most of those who booked turn up, then those who have done a web check-in are given priority as they already have their seat numbers on hand,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India overboarding early flight
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp