Home Cities Bengaluru

31-year-old activist attacked for pro-CAA event in Bengaluru

Bopala is a follower of Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, and he left the event soon after Surya finished his speech.

Published: 23rd December 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

x

More than 1,000 people gathered in front of Town Hall in Bengaluru on Sunday and staged a peaceful protest. | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of four unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked a 31-year-old pro-CAA activist, also an alleged BJP worker, at Bamboo Bazar in Kalasipalya Police Station limits on Sunday afternoon. He was riding his two-wheeler after attending the event organised in support of CAA in front of Town Hall.

The injured is Varun Bopala, a resident of Sarakki in JP Nagar. Bopala helps his father to run a steal store at Bamboo Bazar. Bopala was heading to his father’s store when he was attacked. Police say the attack was over personal enmity between Bopala and attackers. However, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, “The investigation is under preliminary stage, so we don’t want to draw a conclusion so early. We will investigate the case in all angles and soon take action.”

ALSO READ: 48 arrested, 262 booked over violence in Muzaffarnagar during anti-CAA protests

Bopala is a follower of Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, and he left the event soon after Surya finished his speech. Around 12.25 pm, when he was riding a rented scooter, for miscreants, their faces covered in helmets came in bikes, intercepted and attacked him with a machete. He sustained a head injury and multiple injuries on his body. Soon after police learnt about the attack, they rushed to the spot and took him to Victoria Hospital.

According to police, Bopala is out of risk and he has been shifted to a private hospital in JP Nagar. The organiser of CAA support campaign, ML Shiva Kumar said, Bopala was riding in scooter alone when two miscreants on a bike hit his vehicle, making him fall. Two more miscreants joined the duo and attacked him and managed to escape from the spot. Kalasipalya police have taken up the case of attempt to murder and formed a special team to nab the attackers.        

After learning about the attack, Tejasvi Surya visited Varun at Victoria Hospital and demanded cops to catch attackers soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pro CAA protests Bengaluru Protests
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several political leaders take part in a rally condemning CAA, at egmore in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Satish babu)
DMK, allies take out massive rally against CAA in Chennai; over 10,000 participate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Gallery
Chris Lynn, AUS (RH Bat): Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp