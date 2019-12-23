31-year-old activist attacked for pro-CAA event in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of four unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked a 31-year-old pro-CAA activist, also an alleged BJP worker, at Bamboo Bazar in Kalasipalya Police Station limits on Sunday afternoon. He was riding his two-wheeler after attending the event organised in support of CAA in front of Town Hall.

The injured is Varun Bopala, a resident of Sarakki in JP Nagar. Bopala helps his father to run a steal store at Bamboo Bazar. Bopala was heading to his father’s store when he was attacked. Police say the attack was over personal enmity between Bopala and attackers. However, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, “The investigation is under preliminary stage, so we don’t want to draw a conclusion so early. We will investigate the case in all angles and soon take action.”



Bopala is a follower of Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, and he left the event soon after Surya finished his speech. Around 12.25 pm, when he was riding a rented scooter, for miscreants, their faces covered in helmets came in bikes, intercepted and attacked him with a machete. He sustained a head injury and multiple injuries on his body. Soon after police learnt about the attack, they rushed to the spot and took him to Victoria Hospital.

According to police, Bopala is out of risk and he has been shifted to a private hospital in JP Nagar. The organiser of CAA support campaign, ML Shiva Kumar said, Bopala was riding in scooter alone when two miscreants on a bike hit his vehicle, making him fall. Two more miscreants joined the duo and attacked him and managed to escape from the spot. Kalasipalya police have taken up the case of attempt to murder and formed a special team to nab the attackers.

After learning about the attack, Tejasvi Surya visited Varun at Victoria Hospital and demanded cops to catch attackers soon.