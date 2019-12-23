Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru is hub of protests, both anti and for Citizenship Amendment Act

The pro-CAA rally saw Tejasvi Surya and social activist Chakravarthy Sulibele blaming the Congress and Pakistan for misleading the public over the implications of the new Act.

Published: 23rd December 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

More than 1,000 people gathered in front of Town Hall in Bengaluru on Sunday and staged a peaceful protest against CAA | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state capital has become the nerve centre of protests and rallies over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with such events taking place almost every day.

While Sunday morning witnessed the first pro-CAA rally, organised by ‘India For CAA’ with Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya in attendance along with 2,800 others, another protest against the CAA in the afternoon saw a unique approach. Artists and musicians congregated along with people from various sections of society under the banner ‘Plural India, Strong India’.

ALSO READ: Huge anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru today, people asked to avoid Cantonment area till 4 pm

The pro-CAA rally saw Tejasvi Surya and social activist Chakravarthy Sulibele blaming the Congress and Pakistan for misleading the public over the implications of the new Act. The ‘Plural India, Strong India’ rally saw Rajeev Rajagopal, the percussionist from the Thermal and a Quarter band, and several other artists and musicians carrying a message against CAA through music and art. Both rallies took place near Town Hall in the heart of Bengaluru.

On Monday morning, the Muslim jamaats have called for a mega rally at Khuddus Saheb Idgah grounds near Cantonment railway station to protest against CAA and about a lakh people are expected to congregate at the venue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act CAA 2019 Town Hall
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several political leaders take part in a rally condemning CAA, at egmore in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Satish babu)
DMK, allies take out massive rally against CAA in Chennai; over 10,000 participate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Gallery
Chris Lynn, AUS (RH Bat): Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp