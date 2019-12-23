Bengaluru is hub of protests, both anti and for Citizenship Amendment Act

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state capital has become the nerve centre of protests and rallies over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with such events taking place almost every day.

While Sunday morning witnessed the first pro-CAA rally, organised by ‘India For CAA’ with Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya in attendance along with 2,800 others, another protest against the CAA in the afternoon saw a unique approach. Artists and musicians congregated along with people from various sections of society under the banner ‘Plural India, Strong India’.



The pro-CAA rally saw Tejasvi Surya and social activist Chakravarthy Sulibele blaming the Congress and Pakistan for misleading the public over the implications of the new Act. The ‘Plural India, Strong India’ rally saw Rajeev Rajagopal, the percussionist from the Thermal and a Quarter band, and several other artists and musicians carrying a message against CAA through music and art. Both rallies took place near Town Hall in the heart of Bengaluru.

On Monday morning, the Muslim jamaats have called for a mega rally at Khuddus Saheb Idgah grounds near Cantonment railway station to protest against CAA and about a lakh people are expected to congregate at the venue.