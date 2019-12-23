Bengaluru's Vibgyor School Road gets a facelift, brings relief to many

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The residents of Vibgyor School Road in Thubarahalli will no longer have to experience bumpy rides as, after a long wait of 10 years, the stretch from Vibgyor School Road to Balgere is being asphalted.

Condition of the Vibgyor School Road,

then (top) and now. (Photo | EPS)

The residents say that the road was commonly called 'mud road'. Due to its bad state, people couldn’t even come out of their houses owing to the unbearable dust. However, now the asphalting work has started after the state government issued funds for the land acquisition process. The residents said officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have told them that road asphalting started last week and about 700 metres of the stretch has been done, bringing some relief to residents.

Balaji Rapaka, a resident said, “After a long wait and after repeated protests, we can see some work getting done. This stretch was really bad. Now, we have basic facilities like UGD lines and Cauvery water in place. We are really thankful to the Corporator of Ward 85, MLA-Arvind Limbavali and BBMP officials.”

Another resident Deepthi S said, “Children had a tough time while commuting on this road. Every day, 65 school buses ply on this stretch, which was quite risky. Now we are hopeful of a safe commute.”



Another resident said, “After the recent visit of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the work started.”

Doddanekundi corporator Swetha Hoodi Vijaykumar said, “We received Rs 9 crore funds from the MLA and the work has started. We are going to work on Vibgyor school road, Thubarahalli extension road and Balgere road. There was a land acquisition issue which delayed the work but now it is cleared for Vibgyor School Road. We are expecting to finish the work within two months.”