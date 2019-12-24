Home Cities Bengaluru

More BWSSB water test labs to come up

Faced with a barrage of criticism and complaints over water contamination in many parts of the city, the water board is now taking steps to set up a lab at Tataguni to monitor water quality. 

Published: 24th December 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Faced with a barrage of criticism and complaints over water contamination in many parts of the city, the water board is now taking steps to set up a lab at Tataguni to monitor water quality. 
Tataguni is the final pumping station before Cauvery water from Thoraikadanahalli (TK Halli) reservoir is supplied across the city.  In addition, two more labs will be set up in East and West Bengaluru to facilitate testing of water samples. 

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chairman Tushar Girinath said, “We want to assess if any contamination takes place when it is pumped to the city or at the stage of distribution. Hence, we decided to have this testing facility at Tataguni so that we can carry out tests before the process of distribution begins.” 

Tataguni is located 22 km away from the city. As much as 1,450 million litres of water is pumped daily for a distance of nearly 100 km from Shiva Anaicut via Thoraikadanahalli (TK Halli), Harohalli and Tataguni pumping stations to cater to the requirements of Bengaluru. 

Engineer-in-Chief Kemparamaiah said the water board already has two testing labs at High Grounds and Jayanagar. “We will open two more, one most probably at Indiranagar to cater to the eastern parts of the city, and another at Malleswaram so that testing of water in the western parts of the city can be done easily. It is proving difficult to carry samples from one end of the city to the other for water testing,” he said. 
BWSSB chief engineer E Nithyananda Kumar told TNIE, “A Water Quality Management Plan has been prepared. It is yet to be given approval. Details will be shared after that.”

BWSSB told to pay up
The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission has ordered the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board to pay a compensation of Rs 6,400 to the Nisarga Layout Welfare Association in Doddanekundi for supplying contaminated water to them. Water Board assistant engineer Lokesh conceded that there was a lapse on their part and the contami nation was the result of damage caused to the water supply line by people carrying out work for the Gas Authority of India Limited. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp