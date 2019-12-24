MP flags off new train on Whitefield-Kolar route

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Measures will be taken to operate more trains from various parts of the district to Bengaluru to facilitate commuters, said Kolar MP S Muniswamy.He was speaking after flagging off a new train service between Kolar and Whitefield via Srinivasapura, Chinthamani, Siddlaghatta and Chikkaballapura. He said this train will help commuters reach the destinations quickly.

Muniswamy also said the railway electrification work between Bangarpet and Kolar will be taken up and doubling of railway line between Marikuppam and Bangarpet-Kolar-Bangarpet will also be taken up.

On Kolar-Whitefield railway line doubling, he said land acquisition is delaying the work and a meeting will be arranged between Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and railway officials.

The MP said after his election as MP, he has taken up several projects and assured of taking up various projects, including construction of railway overbridge and underpasses in various places. He said there is a long pending demand for suburban rail service and the issue has been taken up with the railway minister.