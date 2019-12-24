Weather, crew shortage play havoc with flight plans from KIA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Low-visibility conditions at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi has upset the travel plans of many as a number of flights were cancelled or suffered massive delays from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday. Apart from bad weather, the crew shortage suffered by GoAir airline compounded the problems.

Seven flights from KIA to New Delhi were cancelled, leaving many passengers stranded at the airport. Two GoAir morning flights from Bengaluru to New Delhi and one flight to Mumbai were cancelled. Flights to Delhi -- G8-113 and G8-119 with departure timings of 5.50 am and 8.15 am, respectively -- were cancelled from KIA.

Another two flights to Delhi suffered massive delays: G8-116, supposed to take off at 7.30 am left after a delay of 4 hours and 35 minutes, while G8-118, scheduled to depart at 8.55 pm has been rescheduled to leave at 11.10 pm.

The GoAir flight G8-395, supposed to depart for Mumbai at 8.10 am, was cancelled. It has come to light that 18 GoAir flight across the country to various destinations were cancelled on Monday (up to 7 pm). Among them were incoming flights to Bengaluru from Delhi (G8-113), Mumbai (G8-317) and Patna (G8-373).

IndiGo flights to Delhi from KIA that were cancelled were: 6E-5132 (5.10 pm departure), 6E-5138 (7.15 pm) and 6E 5127 (10.30 am). One Vistara flight (UK-820) with a 5.45 pm departure from Bengaluru was cancelled.

When contacted, a GoAir spokesperson said, “There are two specific reasons for our delays. Our pilots spoke of low visibility conditions of only 80 feet. Flying under such conditions would pose a risk to our passengers.”

Flight Duty Time Limitations by the aviation regulator, which does not permit a pilot to fly beyond a specific number of hours, also resulted in rescheduling of some flights, the spokesperson added. IndiGo said it will revert back on the issue.