Sahaaya 2.0 from 2020, promises to be user-friendly

With geo-tagging, people can track status of complaints, redressal will be time-bound

Published: 26th December 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 09:13 AM

A woman plays with her baby. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With its Sahaaya app not working up to the mark in helping people register complaints, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is now coming up with its 2.0 version.The app was launched in 2016 as a one-stop platform to register complaints related to the civic body. However, people complain that none of the grievances is addressed and even before a complaint is addressed, there would a message saying it is “resolved”. Scheduled for launch on January 1, the upgraded version is expected to solve the problem.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar spoke about the new version at the Urban Thought Leaders Conclave on Wednesday saying he and the other BBMP officials are well aware of the not-so-proper functioning of the Sahaaya app. “The app has not been serving its purpose and complaints would be closed without them being addressed. If the assistant engineer does not come forward to address a complaint, it does not get forwarded to the executive engineer and it just closes by itself after a period of time. Now we are looking into all the problems and shaping it up,” said Kumar.

He specified the modules which are being redesigned in the Sahaaya (version 2.0). At the back office web application, there will be automatic assignment of complaints to the area officials with a feature for manual override in case of incorrect assignments. There will also be automatic escalation of complaints to higher authorities upon exceeding the resolving time. The higher officials will check on complaints based on proofs or videos. 

ith its geo-tagging, people can track the complaint status online any time anywhere on the mobile app. If a grievance is not addressed, notifications will be sent on a daily basis to the field level staff until it is addressed.“Our ultimate aim is to address all the public grievances in a time bound manner. We are also making the app user-friendly,”added Kumar.

Another first of its kind app - ‘Namma Bengaluru App’ - is set to come up by mid-January with BBMP, BDA, BESCOM, BWSSB being its stakeholders. “We are working on the app so that people can lodge complaints related to any of the agencies on one app,” Kumar said. Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan was present at the event.

