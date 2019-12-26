Home Cities Bengaluru

This winter, help your child stay away from cold and flu

Typically, children play together or interact with each other inside houses, schools or in closed surroundings.

Published: 26th December 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By  Dr. Parimala V  Thirumalesh
Express News Service

BENGALURU : While common cold and cough among children develop due to cold weather conditions, whether it’s the onset of monsoon or winter, the close proximity of children to each other in these conditions also contributes to the spread of the ailment. Recurrent colds and coughs are one of the most commonly seen ailments in the younger age group and despite being a relatively milder winter woe to deal with, the viruses that cause these are highly infectious.

Typically, children play together or interact with each other inside houses, schools or in closed surroundings. It is during this interaction that one child tends to influence the other in catching cold and cough. Runny noses, sneezing and coughing are common during winters. Also known as ‘upper respiratory tract infection,’ it is the most common cause of illness in children. The symptoms include nasal congestion, cough, sore throat and even headache. The symptoms of cold can last for a few days, an entire week or more, depending on the immune system. 

Common infections
More commonly known as the ‘flu’, symptoms of influenza include high fever, sore throat, splitting headache, muscle pain, and coughing bouts. It is spread by influenza virus and is highly contagious. The best way to prevent it is to get a flu shot. While there are antiviral medications available to relieve the symptoms, they only shorten the duration of the illness by a day or two. The best treatment for this disease is to get a lot of rest and drink plenty of fluids.

Strep throat is caused by bacterial infection. A sore throat can be quite painful, but not as painful as strep throat. It is most commonly seen in school-going children, and spreads from one person to another via sneezing and coughing. The symptoms include swallowing trouble, fever, headache and swollen lymph nodes in the neck. Antibiotics help in eliminating the infection, but drinking warm water can also help ease the pain.

Bronchiolitis is a common respiratory infection among children and pespiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common cause of this illness. The virus causes inflammation of the airway branches in the lungs, leading to mucous clogging the airways, which makes it hard to breathe. The illness comes with nasal congestion, low-grade fevers, cough and wheezing. 

Pneumonia is the infection of lungs, caused by bacteria. The child may have cough, fever, and breathing problems. Having long-term diseases like asthma, cancer or heart problems might make you more prone to pneumonia. Though it can be treated at home, it can worsen and may necessitate hospitalisation. If you have breathing problems, you should contact health care services. Cold for several days and high fever could be the signs of pneumonia getting worse.
The author is a Sr. Consultant – Neonatology & Pediatrics, Aster CMI Hospital

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp