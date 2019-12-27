Home Cities Bengaluru

Coming up next, common Namma Bengaluru app for all services

Set to be launched in the city on January 15, the app being developed by BBMP will have links to various government departments

Published: 27th December 2019 06:37 AM

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not happy about the need to download apps of individual agencies for redressal of issues related to the city? Come January 15, there will be one common Namma Bengaluru app, which can be used for solutions to any civic issues.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bangalore Development Authority, Bengaluru Traffic Police, Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (Bescom) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will be linked in the new app.

It is being developed by BBMP, under the guidance of its Commissioner B H Anil Kumar. The suggestion for the app was placed at the Thought Leaders Conclave meet on Wednesday, where eminent citizens and members of various citizen groups participated. The government departments were suggested to be ‘smart’. On Thursday, it was decided to be one and have one commonapp as part of the Smart Cityproject and e- governance.

Kumar said this is being done to ensure good governance. He said, “BBMP is providing the platform where there will be links to various stakeholders (other government agencies) for redressal of civic issues.” Currently, people have to download multiple apps. Now all they will need is the Namma Bengaluru App.
He said it is a long pending demand from many people. The BBMP has sought time till January 15, so that all the agencies can be linked. Testing also needs to be done to ensure there are no glitches, he said.
He admitted that it should have been done before, but it is at least being done now.He said the app will not be monitored by just BBMP, instead all stakeholders will be equally involved.

