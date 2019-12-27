Home Cities Bengaluru

Ring of fire: Clouds clear up, reveal a marvel for Bengaluru peeps

Despite it being a cloudy day, people turned up in large numbers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium to witness the solar eclipse with a hope that the clouds would clear up.

Published: 27th December 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Enthusiastic people watch the solar eclipse at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru on Thursday. Right: An elderly woman enjoys the spectacle in Lalbagh | Meghana Sastry, Shriram B N

By Meghana Sastry
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite it being a cloudy day, people turned up in large numbers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium to witness the solar eclipse with a hope that the clouds would clear up.

Many excited and optimistic children dragged their parents out of their homes to witness this celestial event. The cloud did clear up later giving them a glimpse of the sun which had the entire crowd in awe. A few of them didn’t buy the special goggles provided by the planetarium but used the telescope and large screens provided at the venue. A lot of children who have enrolled themselves in a one-year course at the planetarium were measuring the intensity of the light and tracking the drift of the sun using an app on their phones called ‘physics toolbox’. They also penned down their observations.

Shravik, a 13-year-old said he was intrigued by the whole phenomena and had dragged his mother to the planetarium. He was apprehensive of using the glasses and wanted to be sure that he won’t lose his eyesight.

Another kid, Anusha (11) said, “When I came to the planetarium today, I felt that I want to become a scientist and wanted to understand more about the solar eclipse and the solar system. It’s like a new world out there.” Her father Sandeep said, “This is the first time I have come out with my daughter for any celestial event. I did plan to watch the earlier lunar eclipses that happened this year but I couldn’t make it. I am extremely happy that I could watch this in my lifetime.”

Sudhanshu, an 18-year-old boy studying at UCLA said, “I am visiting India during the winter break and came here with my brother Siddarth as the weather report said it is less cloudy here compared to where we live on Airport Road. He said we also didn’t have glasses and hence, we had to come. I am happy that he made that choice.”

Another visitor Musheer brought his two sons to the planetarium and said, “I hadn’t bought the special goggles as I had no hope of the clouds clearing. We finally viewed the solar eclipse on the screen.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ring of Fire solar eclipse bengaluru
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp