Six years after mangalasutra was snatched, milk vendor gets justice

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nothing could deter this milk vending woman’s conviction to pursue a chain snatching case for six long years. Her efforts led to the conviction of two youths who robbed her of ‘mangalasutra’ on the pretext of buying milk.

The Principal City Civil and Sessions Court sentenced the offenders - Manohar alias Manu (25) and Maneesha alias Giraffe (27) of Nagarabhavi in the city - to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

Manjula was sitting on the footpath next to the arch of Mulkattamma temple on the road leading to Gidadakonenahalli between 6 am and 6.30 am on August 21, 2013 for selling milk, when the duo came on a motorbike.

Manu got down from the bike and asked her to give him a litre of milk and handed her Rs 100. When she was putting her hand in her bag for returning the change, Manu tried to pull her bag. But she held it tightly. While doing so, she fell down on the ground and her ‘mangala suthra’ popped out. Manu showed her a knife and snatched her gold chain and rode away with Maneesha. Manjula lodged a complaint with the Jnanabharathi police.

Meanwhile Upparpet police arrested the duo on November 4, 2013 when they were suspiciously standing on the Hospital Road. On enquiry, they confessed to have snatched the gold chain of Manjula and sold the same to one Ramachari of Bapujinagar.

The police called Manjula to the Upparpet station where she identified the duo and their motorbike. She got an interim custody of the gold chain and produced the same before the court during the trial.

However, Maneesha later claimed that he was in jail on the day of the incident in relation to a case registered by Madawala police, but he could not establish his alibi.

“The prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubts that both the accused robbed the chain in the guise of purchasing milk and ran away on motorcycle from the spot”, the judgment pronounced by Judge Shivashankar B Amarannavar recently said.