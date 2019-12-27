Home Cities Bengaluru

Six years after mangalasutra was snatched, milk vendor gets justice

The police called Manjula to the Upparpet station where she identified the duo and their motorbike.

Published: 27th December 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

For representational purposes ( Express Illustration)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nothing could deter this milk vending woman’s conviction to pursue a chain snatching case for six long years. Her efforts led to the conviction of two youths who robbed her of ‘mangalasutra’ on the pretext of buying milk.

The Principal City Civil and Sessions Court sentenced the offenders - Manohar alias Manu (25) and Maneesha alias Giraffe (27) of Nagarabhavi in the city - to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.
Manjula was sitting on the footpath next to the arch of Mulkattamma temple on the road leading to Gidadakonenahalli between 6 am and 6.30 am on August 21, 2013 for selling milk, when the duo came on a motorbike.

Manu got down from the bike and asked her to give him a litre of milk and handed her Rs 100. When she was putting her hand in her bag for returning the change, Manu tried to pull her bag. But she held it tightly. While doing so, she fell down on the ground and her ‘mangala suthra’ popped out. Manu showed her a knife and snatched her gold chain and rode away with Maneesha. Manjula lodged a complaint with the Jnanabharathi police.

Meanwhile Upparpet police arrested the duo on November 4, 2013 when they were suspiciously standing on the Hospital Road. On enquiry, they confessed to have snatched the gold chain of Manjula and sold the same to one Ramachari of Bapujinagar.

The police called Manjula to the Upparpet station where she identified the duo and their motorbike. She got an interim custody of the gold chain and produced the same before the court during the trial.
However, Maneesha later claimed that he was in jail on the day of the incident in relation to a case registered by Madawala police, but he could not establish his alibi.

“The prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubts that both the accused robbed the chain in the guise of purchasing milk and ran away on motorcycle from the spot”, the judgment pronounced by Judge Shivashankar B Amarannavar recently said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp