Evolving into good cheer 

By Rubi Chakravarti
BENGALURU : Good morning, Bangalore!

I never thought I would hear myself saying this, but how time flies! Another year is coming to a close and because the human race is obsessed with numbers, we measure everything like that. The animal kingdom has no such problems. They are born, they live, they have a clear social and hierarchical system, and then they die.

Dia and Anisha Bhandary

As human beings, we have more evolved brains, which lead to more complicated social structures and an ability to comprehend, think through things, and all the other fluff that we think evolved brains have. But looking at how we have ‘evolved’ and the terrible and horrific problems we face, I have serious doubts about any of the above! We have metamorphosed into selfish and self-serving creatures that are intent on destroying all that nature’s bounty has given us.

But we do have some redeeming qualities. I don’t know what it is, but this season (even in a predominantly cross-cultural country like ours) brings out a certain joie-de-vivre in people. There is a certain feeling of well-being and joy in the air. I see different cultural groups out in droves, shopping, catching a movie or hanging out, drinking coffee or tea, and the evenings are full of families or friends eating out or drinking in the (remaining) restaurants in our city. The whole world celebrates this season and one can see it in one’s demeanour.

Every year, people sigh and thank the universe that the year is over, complaining that it has been the worst year yet for them. They have either lost friends or family, gone through economic downturns, had relationships end or had heath scares. I too have lost friends; two of my closet friends have been diagnosed with the big C, and have faced good and bad fortunes like the rest of the populace. But… our evolved brains refuse to accept this. I have had a presumably evolved friend add extra letters to her name to ward off God knows what! The animals wouldn’t do that. They don’t live in a time and space restricted by numbers.

Shaking off my introspective ‘end of the year blues’, I was determined to find myself a little piece of joy. I attended good friends Manjusha and Vikram Maheshwari’s charming fun-filled sit-down dinner to celebrate life. Their home resounded with laughter and good cheer where family, and friends like family, spent a delightful evening together. My ‘bondhu’ (Bengali endearment for a great friend) chef Abhijit Saha put another feather in his already feather-filled cap by releasing his coffee table book, Caperberry - The Cookbook, at his Mediterranean hot-spot, Fava. After a delightful trio played some haunting Spanish melodies, Abhijit called upon some stalwarts from the F&B industry to say a few words. Imagine my surprise when I was called upon to say a few words too! 

We also had a Christmas day blast when we were invited by Reuben, the GM of JW Marriott, and his wife, Nidhi, to spend a languid afternoon with them at the roof-top restaurant, Merak, among friends and their children brunching and swimming. Good friend Dia Bhandary made sure that Christmas days should be spent appropriately -- by indulging in some retail therapy at Jimmy Choo... Nothing puts one in a retail state of mind like a good flute of champagne!

Manish Vohra, in conjunction with public relations professional Manjuu Rangarajan, threw an intimate party for the launch of Simba -- the new beer in the market -- at Raahi. Needless to say, the food was exceptional as the beer and the company, and we ended up having a ‘roaring’ good time!
Remember, January is the next week, next month and also the next decade… Till then, ciao!

