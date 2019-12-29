Bengaluru gets ready to welcome new decade

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With women often being targets of miscreants during New Year celebrations, the city police have adopted a novel way to make them safer when they ride back home. The police have asked cab drivers to take a pledge that they would ensure their safety during their travel in their vehicles. City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, “our top priority is women and we will do everything to keep them safe. There have been many instances where cab drivers had behaved badly with them. So we have asked them to take an oath for women’s safety”.

Rao also said elaborate security arrangements have been made to keep the city safe on the occasion. As part of their readiness, around 1,500 cameras will be installed and 15,000 security personnel deployed at various points in the city. Security personnel will include law and order police, Karnataka State Reserve police (KSRP), City Armed Reserve Police, home guards, civil defence personnel and Quick Response Team (QRT).

The police have extended deadlines for hotels and pubs for New Year celebrations. They can remain open till 2 am and liquor can be served till 1 am.Over 2,500 security personnel will be deployed at the major hubs of New Year celebrations — MG Road, Residency Road, Brigade Road, St Marks Road and Church Street. An adequate number of drones will be deployed across the city. This apart, illuminated watch towers will be set up to keep a vigil on people trying to create nuisance.

There will be Safety Islands — tent-like structures with drinking water and seating arrangements -- where there will be police personnel. People can approach them in case there are any harassment or other crime. This apart, the Safety Islands will act as pick-up points for cabs. They are expected to be installed in places like Indiranagar, Koramangala, MG Road and Brigade Road.

“Around 32 flyovers including elevated corridors leading to the airport and Electronic City will be closed from 10 pm to 6 am to avoid any accidents, wheelies or over speeding. There will be vigil on drug peddlers. We will conduct multiple checking inside hotels and restaurants,” Rao said.There will also be measures against drunk driving which is usually rampant during new year celebrations.

As many as 320 vehicles will be patrolling the city and security deployment will start at 4 pm on December 31 and go on till 8 am on January 1.

take note

Do’s

 Download SURAKSHA app.

 Be in a group with friends or relatives.

 Make sure to have a safe ride home.

 Carry cash, debit or credit cards and ID proofs.

 Keep mobile phones fully charged.

 Spot police personnel around party spots.

Dont’s

 Do not leave drinks or personal belongings alone.

 Drink responsibly.

 Avoid getting into any arguments with strangers.

 Do not do drugs.