Drunk driving checks right at bars and pubs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city traffic police have decided to stop drunk people from driving right at bars and pubs on New Year eve. The police have planned to conduct the alcometer tests near the alcohol outlets and book those who drive under the influence of alcohol.Going a step forward, the police have also planned to register FIRs against those found driving in an inebriated state, under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the IPC. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthegowda said there will rigorous checks by the traffic police on New Year eve to avert accidents due to drunk driving.

The following traffic New Year eve advisory has also been issued by the police.Parking prohibited from 4 pm to 2 amM G Road (from Jewel De Paragon Junction upto Trinity Circle), Cubbon Road, Residency Road, Richmond Road, Infantry Road, Brigade Road (upto Old Ashok Nagar PS Jn), Church Street, Museum Road, Rest House Road, Kamaraja Road (from Cauvery Arts & Crafts Jn to Dickenson Jn), St Marks Road, Magrath Road, Commissariat Road, Markham Road, Main Guard Cross Road, Dispensary Road and 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar.Vehicles parked on any of the roads will be immediately towed away after 4 pm and fined. Such vehicles will be released only after 6 am on Wednesday.

No entry from 8 pm to 2 am

MG Road (from Anil Kumble Jn upto the Mayo Hall Jn), Brigade Road (upto Opera Jn), Church Street, Museum Road, Rest House Road, Residency Cross road.

Flyover closure

Movement of vehicles on all the flyovers will be closed from 10 pm to 6 am.

Special drives

There will be special drives against drunk driving, drag racing, wheelie, driving with defective silencers, shrill horns, triple riding and footpath riding, police said.