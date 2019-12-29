Partial relief for PU-II paper leak accused

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Principal City Civil and Sessions Court has declined to discharge two accused from the 2016 PU-II question paper leak case for offences punishable under IPC provisions. However, in a partial relief, the court discharged them from the offences under the Karnataka Education Act. According to the chargesheet the CID submitted, Sujay Arya Banakar of Canara Bank Layout (accused no 16) learnt about the leakage of the Mathematics and Chemistry question paper through his sister’s son and secured them from another accused.

His counsel contended that there were no materials to indicate commission of offences by the accused punishable under the provisions of the Karnataka Education Act. To attract the provisions, there must be an entrustment of examination works. On the offences of criminal conspiracy against Banakar under IPC, the judge accepted the arguments of the prosecution he joined hands with the main accused.

The other accused B Anil Kumar, a resident of Ullalu in the city (accused no. 12) was discharged too from the offences under the Karnataka Education Act but okayed framing charges against him under the provisions of IPC for criminal conspiracy.

