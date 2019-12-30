Home Cities Bengaluru

Five government employees furnish fake caste papers, booked

One of them was a police constable; all availed benefits under SC/ST quota

Published: 30th December 2019 06:23 AM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five government employees, including a police constable and two women, have been booked  for submitting fake caste certificates and joining the service. The officials of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) have filed a complained against them at Halasuru Gate police station.

Narasimhaiah C, police inspector of DCRE Cell, stated in his complaint that they received a complaint from one Selvaraj who alleged that 50-year-old Kokila N working at ITI Factory  submitted a fake certificate claiming that she belongs to Scheduled Caste and cheated the government. In another case, the district social welfare officer who had filed a complaint stated that Balu K submitted a fake caste certificate.

Both Kokila and Balu have been  working in the same factory for  several years.Pradeep Kumar P M, police inspector of DCRE, stated that Yoganth (36) working as a police constable at the Vidhana Soudha police station, resorted to a similar fraud.

Similarly, Puttamma working as a senior accountant in the Accountant General’s office too claimed she
belongs to SC. Her colleague Gouri Shankar filed a complaint with Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement. The fifth accused, D Venkatesh, who had joined the Institute of Food Science & Technology, Malleswaram, too committed the same fraud.

DCRE had filed separate complaints against the five for availing all the benefits from the government under SC and ST quota. As a result, the genuine candidates under SC/ST reservation have lost a chance of getting a government job.

The Halasuru Gate police who had taken up the case have booked all five under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Ordinance 2014, IPC section  420 (cheating), 198 (using as true a certificate known to be false) and 196 (using evidence known to be false )investigating the case.

