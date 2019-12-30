Bannerghatta zoo, safari fares to increase in 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting this New Year, visitors will have to cough up more at Bannerghatta Biological Park, as the zoo management has decided to increase the rates. The decision has been taken following the directions of the state zoo governing council. BBP Executive Director Vanashree Vipin Singh told TNIE that the decision was taken at the council meeting, held last month. It was decided to revise the rates from January 1. The price revision is being done after four years.

The management is of the opinion that the money will be utilised in improving the zoo’s management and the wages of the staffers. A notification has also been issued in this regard. The rates have been increased by Rs 10- 20 for zoo and safaris. The charges for AC buses safaris have increased by Rs 40 and Rs 70, for weekdays and weekends. The entry rate to the most sought after butterfly park has also been increased from Rs 30 to Rs 50.

From January 1, the zoo ticket rates for adults is being increased from Rs 80 to Rs 100, for children from Rs 40 to Rs 50 and for senior citizens from Rs 50 to Rs 60. Just like ongoing, the ticket rates will be different and lesser on weekdays, when compared to weekends and holidays. Vanashree said that it was also decided that the zoo will be open on December 31, the last date of the year and the ticket rates will be the existing ones.