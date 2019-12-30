Home Cities Bengaluru

Bannerghatta zoo, safari fares to increase in 2020

The management is of the opinion that the money will be utilised in improving the zoo’s management and the wages of the staffers.

Published: 30th December 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting this New Year, visitors will have to cough up more at Bannerghatta Biological Park, as the zoo management has decided to increase the rates. The decision has been taken following the directions of the state zoo governing council. BBP Executive Director Vanashree Vipin Singh told TNIE that the decision was taken at the council meeting, held last month. It was decided to revise the rates from January 1. The price revision is being done after four years.

The management is of the opinion that the money will be utilised in improving the zoo’s management and the wages of the staffers. A notification has also been issued in this regard. The rates have been increased by Rs 10- 20 for zoo and safaris. The charges for AC buses safaris have increased by Rs 40 and Rs 70, for weekdays and weekends. The entry rate to the most sought after butterfly park has also been increased from Rs 30 to Rs 50.

From January 1, the zoo ticket rates for adults is being increased from Rs 80 to Rs 100, for children from Rs 40 to Rs 50 and for senior citizens from Rs 50 to Rs 60. Just like ongoing, the ticket rates will be different and lesser on weekdays, when compared to weekends and holidays. Vanashree said that it was also decided that the zoo will be open on December 31, the last date of the year and the ticket rates will be the  existing ones.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bannerghatta Biological Park Bannerghatta zoo
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp