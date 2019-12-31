Home Cities Bengaluru

BDA likely to spell out project deadlines to RERA on Tuesday

Officials of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will appear before a panel of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) on Tuesday.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will appear before a panel of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) on Tuesday. They are expected to specify the deadline to complete basic infrastructure works of  Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL), as the regulator has insisted on coming out with the deadline.

This is the second time BDA has been asked to appear in person by the authority in connection with the project, after the maiden appearance on November 28. This follows eight specific written complaints filed by Phase-I and Phase-II allottees of the layout.

“Nearly 10,000 sites have been allotted at Kempegowda Layout Phase-I and Phase-II. But BDA is yet to complete basic infrastructure works in many areas of the layout,” charged a forum member. BDA was supposed to complete the project on March 31, 2018, and had obtained a RERA certificate after specifying the deadline. “The certificate had expired and BDA later applied for a renewal of the certificate after fixing a new deadline of December 31, 2021, without any consultation with the allottees,” the member added.

During the previous hearing, RERA had pulled up BDA officials for its vague responses and had directed the latter to specify a deadline. The BDA had sought a month’s time to decide over the same, as they were under the impression that “The projects taken up by BDA is out of the purview of RERA”.

However, “RERA insists that all ongoing projects must be compulsorily registered under Section 3 (1) of the RERA Act. BDA is also a developer/promoter under the provisions of the above Act. It has to register its projects and fulfil all the duties and responsibilities under the Act,” said a release from RERA Secretary K S Latha Kumari.  

As per RERA regulations, any developer who delays the completion of the project complying with RERA norms should pay a penalty to the site or flat owners.The repeated attempts by this reporter to contact BDA Commissioner G C Prakash and the senior engineers proved futile, as they did not respond to the calls.

