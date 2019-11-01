Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Discrimination’ in fund allocation for wards: Congress

Congress councillors on Thursday staged yet another protest alleging “discrimination” by the state government in allocating funds to their wards.

Published: 01st November 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Congress councilors protest against the state government for discrimination in granting funds to Congress MLAs, outside BBMP head office on Thursday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress councillors on Thursday staged yet another protest alleging “discrimination” by the state government in allocating funds to their wards. Former minister Ramalinga Reddy said the Chief Minister has not handed over the required funds to Congress wards. “In fact, the CM has slashed the funds which were allocated to Congress councillors and given them to wards headed by BJP councillors,” he added.

Due to the protest, the Congress councillors entered the council meeting an hour-and-a-half late. The party, however, had no backing from the JD(S) corporators in the protest.The Congress leaders also sought the status on filling potholes and managing garbage because of  shortage of funds.

The councillors then raised the issue in the council hall demanding that the mayor act on it. To this, Mayor N Goutham Kumar said the matter is being discussed and handled by the Chief Minister. “So, it is the CM who can comment on this,” he said.

