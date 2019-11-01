Home Cities Bengaluru

NIMHANS proposes hub-and-spoke model for stroke patients 

NIMHANS released an acute stroke manual and stroke fact sheet in Kannada and English and an acute stroke green channel poster on Thursday.

Published: 01st November 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the occasion of World Stroke Day (October 29), the National Institute of Mental Health Sciences (NIMHANS) proposed to the Health and Family Welfare Department a model of stroke intervention that will ensure that the patient receives care during the golden period (six hours).
Dr B N Gangadhar, Director, NIMHANS said, “We have placed an appeal to the department to work aggressively in bringing about a state-wide programme and in the future, even a national programme, to prevent stroke and also ensure early intervention.  We have digital tools to aid the government in this process.”

Keeping NIMHANS as the central point geographically, the hub-and-spoke model includes a health centre — ideally a district hospital every 60km — that will coordinate with doctors in NIMHANS virtually to administer care when a stroke patient arrives.

“Several hospitals do not have the equipment or manual on what to do when a stroke patient arrives which is why they refer them to NIMHANS. A crucial part of the golden period is lost owing to the time involved in travel. District hospitals should ideally be able to administer the required care,” Dr Ashok, fellow specialising in stroke under the Department of Neurology told TNIE. “In this model, once the CT scan is done, the doctors will produce the reports on WhatsApp and any neurologist can advise if they should give medicines or conduct an angiogram if the clot is a big one,” he added.

NIMHANS released an acute stroke manual and stroke fact sheet in Kannada and English and an acute stroke green channel poster on Thursday. “What each person should do in their individual responsibility such as the resident doctor or nurse, what medicine to administer, etc are some of the guidelines in the manual,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIMHANS
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp