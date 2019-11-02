Home Cities Bengaluru

Have a ‘fishy’ affair with seafood nights

When not in Goa, the search for good-quality fish items is a tough task.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By  Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU : When not in Goa, the search for good-quality fish items is a tough task. And for this reason, when Feast, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar, started their seafood nights every Wednesday, I had to listen to the voice inside me to go try out the menu. Maybe the craving for Goan fish curry will die down, who knows?

Amidst a few people present at the restaurant, my companions and I chose a table big enough to accommodate the variety of dishes that we spotted at the buffet counter. The spread was differentiated in sections like Thai and Indian, along with a live grill station that showcased fishes like sardine, mackerel, lady finger, rohu, pink perch and more.

We started our meal with Mangalore Fish Curry along with a small portion of Chicken Biryani and some salads. As weird as the combination sounds like, it did not taste bad at all, as the spicy and tangy flavour of the curry merged well with the latter. Also, eating the soft, well-cooked fish and chicken pieces together brought in the best of both worlds to the palate!Among appetizers, poached fish, salami with bread, prawns and squids are also available, which are good choices to munch on.  

We moved on to the live grill station, where we took one fish each, which were grilled and ready with a dash of lemon in a few minutes. But unfortunately, I cannot use the term ‘grilled to perfection’, as some parts of rohu and mackerel seemed to be raw and had a distinct smell, which was quite a turn off. It could also be due to lack of fresh catches that day. Bad luck, in that case.

It was time to try out the Thai dishes like Seafood Stew, Pan Seared Fish with Lemon Butter Sauce along with Schezwan noodles. This was comfort food, and my taste buds were quite satisfied with the course. The Singapore Chilli crab was, well, not spicy at all, but had good amount of soft meat to indulge in.
Also, do not miss out on the wide spread of delicious desserts available at the venue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp