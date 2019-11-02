Have a ‘fishy’ affair with seafood nights

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : When not in Goa, the search for good-quality fish items is a tough task. And for this reason, when Feast, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar, started their seafood nights every Wednesday, I had to listen to the voice inside me to go try out the menu. Maybe the craving for Goan fish curry will die down, who knows?

Amidst a few people present at the restaurant, my companions and I chose a table big enough to accommodate the variety of dishes that we spotted at the buffet counter. The spread was differentiated in sections like Thai and Indian, along with a live grill station that showcased fishes like sardine, mackerel, lady finger, rohu, pink perch and more.

We started our meal with Mangalore Fish Curry along with a small portion of Chicken Biryani and some salads. As weird as the combination sounds like, it did not taste bad at all, as the spicy and tangy flavour of the curry merged well with the latter. Also, eating the soft, well-cooked fish and chicken pieces together brought in the best of both worlds to the palate!Among appetizers, poached fish, salami with bread, prawns and squids are also available, which are good choices to munch on.

We moved on to the live grill station, where we took one fish each, which were grilled and ready with a dash of lemon in a few minutes. But unfortunately, I cannot use the term ‘grilled to perfection’, as some parts of rohu and mackerel seemed to be raw and had a distinct smell, which was quite a turn off. It could also be due to lack of fresh catches that day. Bad luck, in that case.

It was time to try out the Thai dishes like Seafood Stew, Pan Seared Fish with Lemon Butter Sauce along with Schezwan noodles. This was comfort food, and my taste buds were quite satisfied with the course. The Singapore Chilli crab was, well, not spicy at all, but had good amount of soft meat to indulge in.

Also, do not miss out on the wide spread of delicious desserts available at the venue.