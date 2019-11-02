Home Cities Bengaluru

Man held for posing as CCB officer, duping one of Rs 1.1 lakh  

The Cottonpet police have arrested an unemployed man for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1.1 lakh by claiming to be a Central Crime Branch officer, on Wednesday.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Cottonpet police have arrested an unemployed man for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1.1 lakh by claiming to be a Central Crime Branch officer, on Wednesday. The victim is Srinivas V, a resident of RT Nagar. The accused is Syed alias Khaja Bande Nawaz, a resident of Puttenahalli in JP Nagar. He was arrested based on a CCTV footage.

A senior police officer said  Srinivas, a milk vendor, had come to the CCB office on Tuesday to meet his younger brother Ramesh, who was detained by CCB officers in a cricket betting case. When he was waiting, Nawaz introduced himself to Srinivas as a CCB officer. Nawaz told him that he was handling the case and would release Ramesh if he got Rs 1.1 lakh.

Srinivas arranged for the money and gave it to Nawaz, who said that  Ramesh would be dropped home directly. However, on returning home in the evening, Srinivas met Ramesh and learnt that he was released because he was found to be innocent. 

On Wednesday, Srinivas came to the CCB office and inquired about Nawaz. The CCB officers told him there was no such person. Srinivas then met senior officers and narrated his ordeal. Srinivas then gave a written complaint which led to Nawaz’s arrest. He was handed over to judicial custody after interrogation. During investigation, police found that Nawaz was not involved in any other crime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp