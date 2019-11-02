Man held for posing as CCB officer, duping one of Rs 1.1 lakh  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Cottonpet police have arrested an unemployed man for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1.1 lakh by claiming to be a Central Crime Branch officer, on Wednesday. The victim is Srinivas V, a resident of RT Nagar. The accused is Syed alias Khaja Bande Nawaz, a resident of Puttenahalli in JP Nagar. He was arrested based on a CCTV footage.

A senior police officer said Srinivas, a milk vendor, had come to the CCB office on Tuesday to meet his younger brother Ramesh, who was detained by CCB officers in a cricket betting case. When he was waiting, Nawaz introduced himself to Srinivas as a CCB officer. Nawaz told him that he was handling the case and would release Ramesh if he got Rs 1.1 lakh.

Srinivas arranged for the money and gave it to Nawaz, who said that Ramesh would be dropped home directly. However, on returning home in the evening, Srinivas met Ramesh and learnt that he was released because he was found to be innocent.

On Wednesday, Srinivas came to the CCB office and inquired about Nawaz. The CCB officers told him there was no such person. Srinivas then met senior officers and narrated his ordeal. Srinivas then gave a written complaint which led to Nawaz’s arrest. He was handed over to judicial custody after interrogation. During investigation, police found that Nawaz was not involved in any other crime.