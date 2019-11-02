Home Cities Bengaluru

Queen of all trades   

MD Pallavi was born into a family of artists, musicians and theatre personalities, including AN Subbarao, who was an artist and the founder of Kalamandir.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

MD Pallavi

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: MD Pallavi was born into a family of artists, musicians and theatre personalities, including AN Subbarao, who was an artist and the founder of Kalamandir. So it comes as no surprise that she says, “I enjoy doing multidisciplinary work.” Having always been around music, poetry, literature, dance and puppetry since childhood, she says, “It’s natural that I was drawn towards different fields.” Pallavi, who is a singer, actor, filmmaker and a sound designer, will be presenting a musical evening of bhavgeet in the city on Sunday, along with violinist Mysore Karthik. 

In the upcoming concert, the vocalist will be reciting poems of famous poets Kabir, Kuvempu, Meera, Akka, Amir Khusrao and Shishunala Sharif. “I am going to present them (the poems) on a loop station, a device that plays music repetitively,” she says. The concert will also feature the young violinist Mysore Karthik, son of Mysore Nagaraj of the Mysore Nagaraj-Manjunath duo. “It’s the first time I’m collaborating with him. He will be playing Carnatic music and I will present bhavgeet in Urdu, Kannada, Tamil and Marathi in Hindustani music. It will be an interesting conversation between us,” Pallavi adds.  

The Hindustani vocalist was conferred the Karnataka State award for best playback singer in 2007 for the movie Duniya. But films, she says, has never been her final career destination. “I sung a handful of film songs and those ones, fortunately, have created an impact.

I don’t want to restrict myself to a particular industry. I’m happy as a theatre artiste and I don’t see it as a stepping stone to films. If there is interesting work, or the idea is fresh, then I will do it irrespective of the industry it belongs to,” explains Pallavi, who recently played the role of Ponni Shanmugam, one of the women scientists behind the success of Mars mission, in Radha Bharadwaj’s to-be released English film, Super MOMs. “I also direct plays, do sound design and edit films. I’m just using different skills to make this journey more beautiful,” she says.  

Though the artiste has bagged many accolades and awards, there is one that is closest to her heart. “My most memorable achievement is when I got Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar in the ‘Other Major Traditions of Music’ category for contribution to the musical genre, specific to Kannada.  That’s a huge honour and it’s in the name of musician I admire,” she says.

M D Pallavi’s upcoming bhavgeet event, in collaboration with  Mysore Karthik, will be held on November 3 at 7pm at The Courtyard, KH Double Road, Shanti Nagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp