Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP, BDA didn’t care about Bengaluru’s flyovers, underpasses in last decade

Believe it or not, flyovers and underpasses in the city have not been maintained for the last 10 years. 

Published: 03rd November 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP workers repairing the Sumanahalli flyover on Saturday | pandarinath b

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pathetic condition of Sumanahalli flyover, chunks of which collapsed on Friday, has only exposed the callous attitude of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Believe it or not, flyovers and underpasses in the city have not been maintained for the last 10 years. 

Officials of the two civic bodies admit that the flyovers and underpasses in the city have not been given any look for safety or structural stability in all these years. “No attention has been paid because many projects were under the defect liability period where the contractor has ensure that they are well maintained. But no government department verified if any check was done by them. After the project was handed over to the departments concerned, the engineers did not pay attention,” revealed a BBMP engineer who did not want to be named.

The Sumanahalli flyover is just one example. There are many which have depressions, damages, cracks and other structural faults which are being ignored. Citing some examples, a senior BBMP official said that the flyovers all along the Outer Ring Road, have the same problem. Same is the case with the flyovers between Hebbal and Tumkur Road and road over-bridges across the city. 

“This only goes to show that commuters are riding on dangerous stretches. The Mysuru Road flyover, where the expansion joints were a problem, was the first sign which was ignored. The Hebbal flyover was another sign, where there were cracks and vibrations. On one loop of Mysuru Road flyover towards Goodshed Road, one can see plants growing on the walls,” the official said.

“Every flyover gives signs of damage, which the engineers ignore and eventually the flyovers start to give way,” the official added.
Soon after the Hebbal flyover developed cracks, BDA, BBMP, BWSSB and urban development department had held meetings and had decided to form a committee to inspect all the flyovers in the city and ensure annual maintenance is done in wake of the increasing vehicular load. But nothing has been done.

Reacting to this, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar told The New Sunday Express that regular maintenance must be taken up henceforth in view of the excessive vehicular movement. A protocol needs to be followed to ensure that there is proper maintenance of flyovers and underpasses, he stressed.
He said that the protocol will include desilting and opening of drains once in six months, proper maintenance of medians, walls, railings and barriers. The underpasses and flyovers should also be checked.

A S Kodandapani of the Indian Institute of Engineers said regular maintenance of flyovers is a must. He wondered how the government agencies can take up the challenge of constructing more infrastructure in the city when they cannot maintain the existing ones. The government should hire well-equipped and professional companies for maintenance works and not some fly- by-night firms, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BDA BBMP Bengaluru
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp