Karnataka to witness its first ever police hackathon

The Karnataka police is hosting ‘India Police Hackathon 2019’ on November 16 and 17 at RV College of Engineering, which is co-hosting the event.

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 06:32 AM

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka police is hosting ‘India Police Hackathon 2019’ on November 16 and 17 at RV College of Engineering, which is co-hosting the event. The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) is the knowledge partner, which will provide most of the mentors and jury for the first ever police hackathon in the state. The IEEE will be involved in the online pre-selection of the participants. 

“The objective of the event is to elicit coding solutions from the participants for problem statements like facial recognition, data analytics, developing a unified communication app, a centralised standard beat management solution and connecting online presence for open source intelligence and investigation. The hackathon is open for college students, IT industry, researchers and officials from the police, Defence and other government sectors,” a senior police officer said.
“The winning coding solutions will be the prototypes on which the police will design the technological products to improve police functions,” he added.

He explained how coding solutions will help the police. “Facial recognition will help in tracing missing people. Data analytics will be of immense use in road accidents and a unified communication app will help in complete official communication,” the officer explained.
The winners of the 36-hour hackathon will be given cash awards of Rs 1 lakh for the winner, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 for the second and third runners up. The registration for the India Police Walkathon will begin from November 4 on www.ksp.gov.in/hackathon.

