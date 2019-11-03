Home Cities Bengaluru

Sumanahalli flyover collapse: BBMP, BDA get into damage control

Section of flyover is closed for 10 days; engineers say a lot of work is to be done

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a part of Sumanahalli flyover crumbled and collapsed on the road below, officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and consultants visited the site on Saturday morning to take stock of the situation. Repair works started in the afternoon. 

The BBMP had started removing the remaining construction debris from the site and this exposed the steel bars, which were used as the base of the road on the flyover.

BBMP and traffic police have closed one side of the flyover, connecting Nagarbhavi to Rajkumar Samadhi on Outer Ring Road. The stretch will be closed for at least 10 days, even though the BBMP claimed that the road will be repaired in three days. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, who visited the site on Saturday, was in no mood to take any chances. He said a complete inspection will be done before taking any decision.

Officials and consultants noted that the flyover had never been maintained. It was constructed by BDA in 2010 and handed over to BBMP only four years ago. The engineers were heard discussing that when the BBMP took over the flyover, it did not check its condition. “Marks of water leakage and seepages are clearly visible, which only shows that the flyover needs a lot of repair,” one of them said.
Officials from both the departments were also seen clashing. While BDA officials asserted that the flyover was in good condition and said that it was a minor glitch, BBMP said this could put lives in danger.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP BDA Bengaluru
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp