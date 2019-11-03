Sumanahalli flyover collapse: BBMP, BDA get into damage control

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a part of Sumanahalli flyover crumbled and collapsed on the road below, officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and consultants visited the site on Saturday morning to take stock of the situation. Repair works started in the afternoon.

The BBMP had started removing the remaining construction debris from the site and this exposed the steel bars, which were used as the base of the road on the flyover.



BBMP and traffic police have closed one side of the flyover, connecting Nagarbhavi to Rajkumar Samadhi on Outer Ring Road. The stretch will be closed for at least 10 days, even though the BBMP claimed that the road will be repaired in three days. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, who visited the site on Saturday, was in no mood to take any chances. He said a complete inspection will be done before taking any decision.

Officials and consultants noted that the flyover had never been maintained. It was constructed by BDA in 2010 and handed over to BBMP only four years ago. The engineers were heard discussing that when the BBMP took over the flyover, it did not check its condition. “Marks of water leakage and seepages are clearly visible, which only shows that the flyover needs a lot of repair,” one of them said.

Officials from both the departments were also seen clashing. While BDA officials asserted that the flyover was in good condition and said that it was a minor glitch, BBMP said this could put lives in danger.