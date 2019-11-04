Netizens air flyover angst, target Bengaluru’s civic agencies

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cave-in of a section of Sumanahalli flyover has had the civic-conscious netizens of Namma Bengaluru airing their concerns over the quality of infrastructure in the city over the past three days. Social media platforms are flooded with posts targeting the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for having constructed a flyover of poor quality and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for not bothering to maintain any of the flyovers in the city.

Many people have expressed concern over the condition of flyovers across the city. A resident, with the Twitter handle @Rangaabilla said, “There is a damage at BEL circle flyover, kindly take a note of it before any major mishap happens @CMofKarnataka @BBMP_MAYOR”

Another netizen @Nagrajhd tagged BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar and said, “It’s the same with all the flyovers. The ROB on MES road between Goraguntepalya and BEL circle is at its worst. I saw it a couple of days back.” Twitter user @kumarshish said, “BBMP should visit the Carmelaram flyover. Flyover is uneven, not smooth and concrete all over, it is very dangerous for two wheeler riders. Why is it not maintained?”

@Araviristos said, “Mallur-Byranahalli flyover was built by BDA is just 2-3 years old. It’s so bad that the concrete is peeling off and iron bars can be seen. It is same in the middle of the flyover and on both the sides.”

Some also called for quality checks and regular maintenance. User @IchangeVpura said, “@BSYBJP @drashwathcn @BBMP_Mayor should order for a quality check of all the flyovers built by BDA for substandard work, Jalahalli flyover is the next one with the same issue.” Another tweet by @aryan1 said, “Please have a maintenance done for all the flyovers. The city is becoming a scary place for citizens.”

WHAT EXPERTS HAVE TO SAY

Urban expert R K Misra said, “The Sumanahalli incident is solely due to lack of maintenance. The BBMP has no concept of half-yearly or annual checks. There should be annual checks and funds earmarked separately for the maintenance of the flyovers.” Urban planning expert V Ravichandar said, “There will be places where flyovers are needed. However, specifications should be met and there should be no compromise on quality standards. This will mean need for Project Management entities and third-party inspections.”

RISKY FLYOVERS

■ Hebbal ■ Electronics City

■ Goraguntepalya ■ Jalahalli

■Tin Factory ■ BEL Circle

■ Lingarajpuram ■Carmelram

■ Mallur-Byranahalli

■ Allasandra flyover in Yelhanka