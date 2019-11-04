Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka govt announces Rs 3 lakhs ex gratia for 10 victims of botched up cataract at Minto Hospital

While there were 24 victims of the botched up cataract surgery at Minto Hospital back in July, Ashwathnarayan said ten of them had completely lost sight in one eye.

Published: 04th November 2019 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: 10 victims of a botched up cataract surgery at the Minto Hosptial will receive ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs,  Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Information Technology & Biotechnology and Science & Technology, C N Ashwathnarayan said on Monday

While there were 24 victims of the botched up cataract surgery at Minto Hospital back in July, Ashwathnarayan said ten of them had completely lost sight in one eye.

These 10 persons will soon receive an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs, he told media persons at his office on Monday.

Narayan also assured suitable compensation will be given to others who have been affected.

"These are immediate relief measures. The next step is to recover the amount from the company (which supplied the drugs that allegedly crossed their expiry date)," he said.

Criminal action will be initiated against the company,  financial compensation sought and the company will be blacklisted, so this does not repeat, he said.

