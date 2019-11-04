Home Cities Bengaluru

Word view: From Kannada gothilla to Kannada baruthe

Taking a leap from Kannada gothilla to Kannada baruthe – that’s what the latest initiative that Kannada Kaliyona is aiming for.

Kannada, language
By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking a leap from Kannada gothilla to Kannada baruthe – that’s what the latest initiative that Kannada Kaliyona is aiming for. The campaign is launched by B.PAC (Bangalore Political Action Committee) in association with Anvaya foundation, a city-based NGO.  

Since the time Bengaluru became the IT hub, it has been home to many non-Kannada speaking people, who migrated to the city for work. Sachin Tantry, manager of B.PAC, a non-profit organisation which works closely with politicians, public authorities and citizens to solve civic issues, says, “With this initiative, we wanted to make things simpler. The campaign aims at teaching basic words and sentences of Kannada.”

The initial part of the campaign is completely run on B.PAC’s social media page, where a creative with simple words in Kannada and its usage will be published every day till November 8. Then the campaign will become weekly, where the creative is released every Tuesday. “We are doing this on our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram page so that it is easy for people to go back for any reference,” says Tantry, who is soon going to publish the creatives with smaller and most frequently-used sentences and videos to help people understand complex parts of the language.

But what makes this initiative unique? Tantry explains that the city has a vast base of social media users and they can reach more people by going online.The campaign has been getting a positive response from citizens. B.PAC is planning to expand the idea further and make it available in classrooms with a certification system in place.

