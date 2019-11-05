All in the mind: Mantras from a fitness expert

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to drive people towards self-care in a hectic lifestyle, Training In The Gap – authored by fitness coach and expert Vishwanthar M R – which was launched on Sunday, focuses on the scientific perspective of following a fitness lifestyle, but more importantly, communicate on the importance of meditation, which benefits one’s physical fitness.

The launch at the Karnataka State Cricket Association, Cubbon Road, witnessed the presence of a guest panel which featured international athlete Arjun Devaiah, barefoot marathoner Thomas Philip and ocean marathoner Prakash Hegde.

Discussing a few excerpts from his book, he said, “There is a section that talks about the sympathetic nervous system (SNS) and the parasympathetic nervous system (PNS). It sheds light on sleep cycles and how the PNS takes a backseat when SNS is hyperactive. Another section solely focuses on the importance of sleep, which is affected by late-night activities such as gadgets.”

When asked about the importance of following a balanced diet at a time when new alternatives have emerged with the likes of Keto, Vishwanthar said the need for a naturally balanced diet with a good amount of carbohydrates, protein, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats is crucial. “These diets are not advisable when you take into account the long run. Following a naturally balanced diet on the other hand will help you sustain it,” he added.

Sharing his thoughts on the book, international athlete Arjun Devaiah said, “Training In The Gap is an eye-opener for many people as it speaks about training every muscle. Speed, strength and endurance are important in most aspects of life.”

Vishwanthar also mentioned the decreasing amount of physical activity among youngsters. “Mental fitness can be achieved through the simple tool of meditation, which has scientific backing. The last section in my book speaks of the various benefits of meditation and how anxiety affects the sleep cycle among many things.” said Vishwanthar.

Philip said he could relate a lot to the book with respect to certain experiences. “Focus on mental strength is important. The best part of the book is the one on meditation, not just the theoretical part, but also the author’s personal experience,” he said.