Home Cities Bengaluru

All in the mind: Mantras from a fitness expert

Vishwanthar also mentioned the decreasing amount of physical activity among youngsters.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to drive people towards self-care in a hectic lifestyle, Training In The Gap – authored by fitness coach  and expert Vishwanthar M R – which was launched on Sunday, focuses on the scientific perspective of following a fitness lifestyle, but more importantly, communicate on the importance of meditation, which benefits one’s physical fitness.

The launch at the Karnataka State Cricket Association, Cubbon Road, witnessed the presence of a guest panel which featured international athlete Arjun Devaiah, barefoot marathoner Thomas Philip and ocean marathoner Prakash Hegde.

Discussing a few excerpts from his book, he said, “There is a section that talks about the sympathetic nervous system (SNS) and the parasympathetic nervous system (PNS). It sheds light on sleep cycles and how the PNS takes a backseat when SNS is hyperactive. Another section solely focuses on the importance of sleep, which is affected by late-night activities such as gadgets.”

When asked about the importance of following a  balanced diet at a time when new alternatives have emerged with the likes of Keto, Vishwanthar said the need for a naturally balanced diet with a good amount of carbohydrates, protein, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats is crucial. “These diets are not advisable when you take into account the long run. Following a naturally balanced diet on the other hand will help you sustain it,” he added.

Sharing his thoughts on the book, international athlete Arjun Devaiah said, “Training In The Gap is an eye-opener for many people as it speaks about training every muscle. Speed, strength and endurance are important in most aspects of life.”

Vishwanthar also mentioned the decreasing amount of physical activity among youngsters. “Mental fitness  can be achieved through the simple tool of meditation, which has scientific backing. The last section in my book speaks of the various benefits of meditation and how anxiety affects the sleep cycle among many things.” said Vishwanthar.

Philip said he could relate a lot to the book with respect to certain experiences. “Focus on mental strength is important. The best part of the book is the one on meditation, not just the theoretical part, but also the author’s personal experience,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp