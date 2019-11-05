Home Cities Bengaluru

Brush with fame: Creative strokes for different folks

Published: 05th November 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Sukanya Mitra
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As an artist from Karnataka, Y S Nanjunda Swamy feels honoured to be a part of the Indian Institute of Cartoonists this year. His exhibition on caricatures will witness a number of caricatures made using  different art techniques along with fine drawing styles.

Coming from an art background, he feels happy on having various cartoonists such as B G Gujarappa inspire him to make a mark in the world of cartoonists. He also says observing many senior cartoonists and their works is what has inspired him to deliver detailed works that range from a variety of familiar faces of musicians like Lata Mangeshkar, sportsmen like Rafael Nadal, politicians, actors and poets.

“As a cartoonist, it is not work, it’s art and I love the fact that I have so many cartoonists that have inspired me and helped me accomplish,” says Swamy, who is the winner of multiple awards such as International Caricature Spirit Contest, Traditional Caricature Art Contest and Vyangya Tharanga Caricature Contest. This year, his aim is to grow more as an artist and focus on art techniques.

The exhibition is on from Nov 9 to 23 at Indian Cartoon Gallery.

