Expressing struggles of life through music

Mathur also handles vocal duties for Rock Paper Scissors along with Sushil on bass and Abin Thej on drums. The band released their debut six-track EP Listen To Me in 2018.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:42 AM

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has been home to numerous artistes who have scripted their journey from the city. Among the many young talents in the country is 24-year-old multi-instrumentalist Tushar Mathur (24), who has been making waves with mild vocals and loop setup.

Mathur’s new single, Mend, hit the charts on Friday. It showcases mellow vibes in the R&B genre. The single is a second addition to his solo project after his debut track, Groove Pool, which rolled out in July and gathered critical acclaim from listeners and over 50,000 views across streaming platforms. “Groove Pool pays homage to an introvert at a party who just wants to let loose. On the other hand, Mend has a more serious take as it talks about my struggles of moving cities and pursuing music for a living and also reflects the self-doubt in one’s mind,” says Mathur.

He dwells into how music came about during his schooling in Coimbatore where he went on to form a band with Christopher Sushil, who handles bass duties for their outfit Rock Paper Scissors, which was formed in 2017 after the duo moved to Bengaluru.

Drawing influences from French Kiwi Juice and Tom Misch, Mathur says, “I have drawn a lot of influence from these artistes and my sets comprise a loop setup on similar lines. I play the keyboard, guitars, bass and take charge of vocals as well. It’s a solo project that I really look forward to experiment with a free hand.”

He aims to release a single early in January next year, which will be followed by an EP and touring across the country. Mathur emphasised on the current curb and said, “Of course it’s bad for us, but you have musicians bouncing back with house gigs and festivals. Take the Sxene for example. Someone is actually making an effort to bring great acts to the city and this is a big stand. Personally, the curb has affected me and my band. I teach music on the side so the finances are maintained but when it comes to the venues, that is the need of the hour for every musician,” he adds.

