IndiGo server glitch leaves flyers stranded

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Monday morning proved chaotic across airports in the country, including Bengaluru, owing to a server collapse faced by the IndiGo airline, which affected its operations.

Passengers waiting for hours in serpentine queues as well as suffering without food and lack of other support dominated complaints throughout the day.

A statement from the airline said, “We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers today in the morning due to the system being down across airports for under an hour. Our flights and check-in systems are operating normally now.”