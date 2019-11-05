Home Cities Bengaluru

Will install cameras at medical colleges to protect docs: Karnataka Deputy CM on Minto Hospital assault

Two on-duty postgraduate doctors were assaulted on Friday, reportedly by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, following which the medicos took to the streets.

Published: 05th November 2019 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Ashwath Narayan

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Ashwath Narayan. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing his concern over the recent attack on two doctors at Minto Eye Hospital, Karnataka deputy CM Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday said that facial recognition cameras will be installed to keep out nefarious people. He assured that nothing goes wrong in the future and they will be fully alert to give doctors a safe environment to work in. 

The initiative will mobilise an internal security team if perpetrators are found to be in the surrounding or have barged into the hospital.  

"Technologies which include artificial intelligence, walkie talkies will be installed in 19 medical colleges. At present, there is a proposal for CISF or KISF to be deployed in full strength with mock drills," he said.

Two on-duty postgraduate doctors were assaulted on Friday, reportedly by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, following which the medicos under the aegis of Resident Doctors Association took to the streets. 

ALSO READ: Medicos protest assault on Minto Hospital doctor

The minister justified the act as a reaction to the lack of response in the case of an erraneous cataract surgery in July. He further stated that ten of the 24 victims had completely lost sight in one eye, and will receive an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakhs as an immediate relief measure. A fact-finding committee had pinned the mistake on a pharmaceutical company whose drug was used during the treatment. The amount will be recovered from them. At present, he said, the department concerned has been served a notice.

Earlier on Tuesday, a WhatsApp message was circulated alleging the department head in the Bengaluru Medical College, incited doctors to go on a "full-fledged" strike. The doctor is said to be a member of Karnataka Medical Council, appointed by Siddaramaiah's government.

Refuting these allegations, Narayan said, "Some misuse their position. Don't fall prey to these."

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka deputy CM Ashwath Narayan Minto hospital assault botched cataract surgery case
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp