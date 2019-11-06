An evening of fun and cheers for the silvers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Silver Talkies is here to bring you more surprises and prove that young spirited ‘seenagers’ are no less and can set the ramp on fire. As active ageing is celebrated on November 5, Silver Talkies organised a special evening curated by its silver members - ‘Let’s Get Social’ at Bangalore International Centre. The evening was laced with loads of energy, excitement, laughter, dance, conversation, fashion show and music.

The gala evening kicked-off with ‘dancing off those years’, a line dance performance by Silver Talkies’ Socialites led by ace senior dancer, Valentine Ward. The twists to feet tapping music by 60+ dancers was followed by a panel discussion on active ageing practices, the most affordable and effective form of preventive healthcare.

There were panelists from a diverse range of professions, passions and areas of interest thich threw light on various aspects of active ageing and how it can be the apple a day therapy to keep ageing at bay.

The party began after a panel discussion. ‘Get set for Silver Showcase’, a dazzling fashion show by the 60+ super enthusiastic models flaunted dresses by Timri, choreographed by Reshma Sachdev Rajpal and styled by Aparna Viplov Rao.

The final attraction to this gala evening was an eclectic musical performance by the Thayir Sadam Project, by Bindu Subramaniam, Ambi Subramaniam and Mahesh Raghavan. The trio played an experimental blend of digital and electronic music which added a technological twist to the traditional genre.

With a fast greying demographic, Silver Talkies has always focused on active ageing, with an eye on creating resources that encourage social engagement and highlight talent and passion among older adults.

