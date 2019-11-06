Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Cabbie hit me for not knowing Kannada’ 

A 25-year-old woman has accused a cab driver of assaulting her for not knowing Kannada. She had come to the city just a month back.

Published: 06th November 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Cab driver

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old woman has accused a cab driver of assaulting her for not knowing Kannada. She had come to the city just a month back. According to the complaint filed by Sajini Ramesh, a resident of Domlur and native of Tamil Nadu, on November 3, she was on her way to Koramangala from her house, along with a female friend. When she started from Indiranagar,  a cab driver, whose vehicle bore the registration number KA-11-B-3934, allegedly followed her. When she was near FBB Mall on 100-feet road in Koramangala, she halted, hoping that the cab would pass. 

Sajini said, “The driver got down and threw a stone at my car. I questioned him in Tamil. I think he got agitated as I did not speak in Kannada. He then slapped me.”“I shouted at him and he threw a stone at me. He told me that I should not be staying in Bengaluru as I didn’t know Kannada,” Sajini wrote in her complaint. The cab driver snatched Sajini’s phone as she was trying to record the incident, the complaint said, adding, “My friend called the PCR. He noticed, and escaped,” she said.

An officer said the cab driver, from Maddur, was not the owner of the car. “We have formed a team to nab him. When we visited the spot, people told us the driver was shouting at the woman for not making way for him. He told the crowd that she did this,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp