Harassing woman on street lands man in soup

A 23-year-old woman who was returning to her house in Kumarswamy Layout after finishing work late in the evening, was allegedly sexually harassed by a young man. She has filed a complaint with the pol

Published: 06th November 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old woman who was returning to her house in Kumarswamy Layout after finishing work late in the evening, was allegedly sexually harassed by a young man. She has filed a complaint with the police.The accused, identified as Surya alias Paradi, 25, a resident of Kumaraswamy Layout, has been arrested. 

According to the complaint filed by Archana (name changed), an employee of a BPO,  on November 1, when she was walking to her house, the culprit followed her on his bike and passed lewd comments. Archana said, “When I scolded him, he got angry, got off his bike and came near me. I pushed him and started running, but he caught me and pulled my dupatta and demanded I meet his needs.”

“Unfortunately, there were hardly any people on the road, so I again pushed him and ran to my house,” she said. She even attempted suicide, but her family saved her, she said. The next morning, Archana along with her mother and sister-in-law, went to Kumarswamy police station and filed a complaint.

When the trio walked out of the station, Surya followed her and threatened her. Archana’s husband who was passing by, caught him and beat him, after which Surya escaped. Based on the information given by the locals, police managed to zero in on him.  Police have arrested Surya. 

