Home Cities Bengaluru

Where ancient text meets modern technology   

While she first started taking offline classes in 2014, she switched to online classes – not just because of the city’s traffic but also due to her personal travel schedule.

Published: 06th November 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Divyaa Doraiswamy

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Divyaa Doraiswamy’s day is packed, starting from 5.30 am when she begins teaching shlokas to young children across the world – the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands and Germany. The shlokapreneur, as she calls herself, has combined the old and the new – ancient shlokas and modern technology – to reach out to today’s millennials. “I started off with six kids and today several students across the globe are keen to connect with their roots through shlokas. I teach through Skype and WhatsApp videos,” says Doraiswamy, whose shloka school is called Gurukulam.

While she first started taking offline classes in 2014, she switched to online classes – not just because of the city’s traffic but also due to her personal travel schedule. “I travel to the US every year and started feeling that my students were missing classes for about four months when I was away. That’s when I thought I should use technology and make the course available round the year from any part of the world,” says Doraiswamy. She earlier used to teach at different pre-schools, dance and art schools. “Before I moved this online in 2016, it was more of an afterschool activity,” she points out. 

Having moved back from America and working for a software testing company as their branch head, she decided to do something that would help kids connect to their traditional roots. “My personal life was a disaster, and I was not too happy with my professional life either. So I wanted to do something that will keep our traditional roots in place, thereby tapping an area that has been left unexplored,” she says. 

Teaching at different time zones can be crazy, she admits. Doraiswamy’s teaching style – interactive and fun sessions – that include Sanskrit shlokas printed in English with meanings and pictures, doesn’t make it seem taxing.

“People now realise that shlokas help in math, reading skills and also speech improvement in special kids,” she says, adding that admissions for shloka education are not as demanding as art, dance or any other activity. Doraiswamy plans to make it a franchise model so as to reach out to more kids, and maybe help in providing employment to homemakers through teaching.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp