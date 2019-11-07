Home Cities Bengaluru

All covered up: Winter care for babies

These simple preventive measures can help your child deal with conditions like dry skin, asthma and nosebleeds

Published: 07th November 2019 06:33 AM

By Dr Sreenath Manikanti
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Respiratory ailments are the most common cause of illness in children. And winter provides the ideal environment for the pathogens to easily spread, thus predisposing children to these acute respiratory infections.So as winter approaches, so do infections. The following lists provide information about methods to prevent infections and common myths about winter.

Myths versus facts

Myth: Kids need antibiotics every time they have a runny nose.
Fact: No antibiotics are required, as majority of respiratory illness are due to cold and flu viruses. Unnecessary antibiotics can lead to overdosage and antibiotic resistance in the community.

Myth: Kids can catch a cold from playing in cold weather without a jacket.
Fact: Flu and cold are caused by viruses, not cold weather, so they can still play without catching a cold.

Myth: You can get the flu from a flu vaccine.
Fact: This is not possible as the flu vaccine is made from dead pathogens.

Myth: Extra vitamins and minerals can keep kids from getting sick in the winter.
Fact: Even though there are claims that kids taking in lots of vitamins and minerals have high immunity, they are still likely to catch a cold or flu during winter.

Preventive measures
 Inculcating good hygiene practices like washing hands and coughing into a tissue.
 Avoiding people who have a cold or flu.
 Avoiding crowded places, this reduces chance of infection.
 Getting a flu shot every year.

Dealing with winter medical conditions

Dry skin: Cold, dry air during winter can cause dry and itchy skin. A few types of this are chapped lips and dry hands. Applying moisturiser and lip balm can prevent, and also treat, dry skin.

Asthma: Cold weather can often cause asthma attacks, which is why asthma relief medicines are necessary to carry along. If the asthma worsens, it might be time to use an asthma preventing medicine.

Nosebleeds: Due to dry and cold air, the mucous membranes in the nostrils may dry up, which makes the nose bleed. Nosebleeds can be prevented by moisturising the nose with saline water or steam. Nosebleed can also be caused by sinus infections, colds and mechanical damage to the nose.

Signs of danger
Flu is pretty common during winter and is mostly mild and the child may recover completely, but there might be complications. Parents should pay attention to warning signs such as:
 Fever with rash
 Fast breathing or trying hard to breathe.
 Difficulty in waking up.
 Bluish skin colour.
 Inability to eat or drink.

-The author is a senior consultant neonatologist and HOD, Fortis La Femme Hospital,
Richmond Road

