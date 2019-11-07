BBMP to fine people for dumping waste on vacant sites

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: In the yet to be finalised solid waste management bylaws, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed to clean vacant sites, charge the property owner, and penalise the locals around such sites for dumping waste.

It has been proposed to charge Rs 3 per square foot to clean the vacant site as service charge. Apart from charging additional amount as labour cost, transportation of waste charges and a penalty will also be levied.

While some BBMP officials opined that it is a good idea, some others state that BBMP will be reduced to a cleaning agent for vacant sites. Some others said that it is a good idea as in this way BBMP will know the offenders of those littering and not maintaining their sites.

BBMP Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management D Randeep told TNIE that so far it was not being implemented as it was in early stages itself.

A case will also be booked against the property owner under Public Nuisances Act under the Indian Penal Code. If the owner does not bear the charges then it will be imposed on him while collecting the property tax. In case, the owner refuses to pay, the BBMP is also mulling to takeover the property and not release it till all dues are cleared.