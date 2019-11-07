Creating magic with colours and brushes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A painting exhibition titled ‘Confluence’ will be held in the city. As the name suggests, this is a platform that brings together the recent works of three Bengaluru-based fine artists.

For the first time, artists Priya Bharat, Shipra Gupta and Sucharita Senapati will join together to host an exhibition of their paintings.

Although the artists come from completely different backgrounds, they share a common passion for representational art and often spend time painting together, visiting shows in the city, or animatedly discussing all things related to art.

Inthis event, they will present their artistic vision and themes that are informed by their own experiences, inspirations and styles.The artists will sharewith you glimpses of the views they have experienced, bring a smile to your faces by aquainting you with the people they have met, take you along the journeys they have taken, and whisper memories of a time from the past.

The event will be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath from November 8 to 12.