Mobility management body to tackle traffic woes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after pledging to change the face of Bengaluru in the next 100 days, the BS Yediyurappa government on Wednesday proposed to establish a Bengaluru Mobility Management Authority (BMMA) to reduce traffic congestion in the state capital. It also proposed reducing fares on city buses to encourage motorists to opt for public transport so that the number of private vehicles on the city roads is reduced.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa held a meeting with various stakeholders including Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and other authorities on Wednesday to discuss the modalities.

The BMMA will focus on high-density corridors. Twelve such locations including KR Puram, Mysuru Road, Old Madras Road, Whitefield Road, Electronics City, Outer Ring Road, Hosur Road have been identified where dedicated bus lanes will be created for faster movement. These roads will also have a dedicated bicycle lane. The aim is to reduce traffic congestion at these places, which are mostly IT corridors.

The State Government is planning to add 6,000 more buses to BMTC. At present, the corporation runs 6,500 buses.

“The additional 6,000 buses will not be purchased, but will be hired from manufacturing companies. The cost will be Rs 500 crore per year as against spending Rs 5,000 crore on buying new buses,” the CM said. This apart, new buses will be electric, which will reduce air pollution.

The BJP election manifesto had promised 50% reduction in bus fares, but on Wednesday, the CM did not specify the percentage of fare reduction. “It will be discussed with the officials and then decided,” he said, adding that it will be done after providing financial support to BMTC.

On garbage management, the CM said the City generates 4,500 tons of garbage of which 2,500 tons are processed scientifically and the remaining dumped without processing. As many as 20 engineers will be deputed to BBMP to look after garbage disposal and more pourakarmikas will be recruited to keep the city clean. On lakes, Yediyurappa said all expect Bellandur and Varthur lakes will be handed over to BBMP for maintenance. The two are maintained by BDA and once it is done, it will be handed over to BBMP.

The next review meeting will be held on December 15.

Metro Work Deadlines

The CM has instructed BMRCL to complete Metro Phase-II by October 2021. By 2025, the Metro length will be extended to 300 km. He also instructed them to complete the ORR-Airport link by 2023. Under Metro Phase-III, the line will be extended till Hosakote.