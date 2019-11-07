NASSCOM to award innovators

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: NASSCOM Foundation and Mphasis announced the winners of the 11th edition of the NASSCOM Social Innovation Forum (NSIF) on Wednesday.

Seven organisations were declared winners across a range of categories. The winners will receive Rs 10 lakh each as catalytic grants and a twelve-month Support to Scale industry mentorship from experts, worth over Rs 20 lakh.

In the Education category, Meraki Foundation won the award for upskilling low income parents towards holistic learning of their wards. Inali Foundation won the award for Accessibility for developing an ‘affordable’ myo electric prosthetic arm. PadCare Labs Pvt. Ltd., a Pune-based startup won the award for Healthcare for developing ‘Sanicure’, a smokeless sanitary napkin disposal system. The Financial Inclusion award was bagged by MHS City Lab, for ‘NEEV’ a digital tool. Watsan Envirotech Pvt. Ltd. won the Environment award. Not on Map won the award for Other Social issues for creating livelihood for culturally hidden communities.