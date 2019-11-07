Home Cities Bengaluru

Now serving, beer with a side of humour

One of the comics released looks at the eternal problem of garbage that plagues the life of every citizen.

Published: 07th November 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nothing helps break the ice better than humour. More so when it’s something you could easily picture yourself saying while sipping on some beer at your neighbourhood watering hole. It was this line of thought that compelled the partners at Watson’s to launch their own comic series, titled Bar Banter. The comics, which could be anywhere between one to three panels, all revolve around fun things one might overhear at a bar.

One of the comics released looks at the eternal problem of garbage that plagues the life of every citizen. The piece shows a young couple at the bar where the man’s response to the woman who asks him to ‘talk dirty’ to her is: “There’s almost 3 million truckloads of untreated garbage in India.”

The comic series, Bar Banter, revolves around fun things one might overhear at a bar

While most of these comics will be good humoured, some might even find inspiration from real instances that have taken place at the pub. “We once had someone steal the card swiping machine from the Ulsoor outlet a few years ago,” says Amit Roy, a partner at Watson’s, with a laugh. “Another time, someone tried stealing a potted plant from the Vasanthnagar outlet. But I guess they found it too heavy so they just left it on the stairs.”

While many bars have quirky quotes as wall hangings, Watson’s aims to take things across mediums. Currently, the comics have been shared on the social media pages of Watson’s, with a new one being released every month. “It’s not about the revenue it generates. We just want to help people strike up conversations,” says Roy, adding that the team is also considering rolling out the content as coasters, mugs or wall-hangings at their different outlets in the city.

