Upset, convict ends life in prison barracks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 48-year-old convict in a rape and murder case ended his life by hanging himself at a barrack at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara on Wednesday morning. It is said that he was upset over not being released prematurely based on good conduct and thus took the extreme step.

The deceased is V Manjunath, who hailed from Nelamangala. He got a life sentence 10 years ago. Prison officials said that Manjunath was working as a supervisor in the jail kitchen. After serving coffee to other inmates, he hanged himself from an iron grill near his room in D Barrack using a polythene bag. He was found by other inmates around 6.45 am.

“Manjunath expected to be released early based on good conduct. However, those who are convicted in rape and murder cases are not eligible for premature release. Recently, several convicts were released on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.”