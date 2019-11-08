Home Cities Bengaluru

ASI, historians: Need to come up with heritage law soon 

 With the proposal to demolish the old Election Commission building near Cubbon Park to make way for an annexe building gaining traction, the demand for a heritage law is increasing. 

The Election Commission building near Cubbon Park | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

Historians, archaeologists, officials working in the Archaeological Survey of India, and the state archaeology and heritage department are now pressing the government to come up with a heritage law to secure heritage sites and spaces in the city, instead of analysing the project to give clearance. 

Noted historian Arun Prasad said the demand for the law was first raised in the 1980s, when the government had proposed to demolish the Attara Kacheri building, as it was old and built during the British era. But then, the proposal was brushed aside as the government bowed to the protests of people and historians. 

Had the government worked on creating and strengthening the law, the city would not have lost heritage sites like Senate House, Opera House and many heritage homes and government buildings, he said. 
He added that the proposed building to be demolished was a part of the Attara Kacheri, which is already a heritage site. It was later made the Election Commission office. Hence, the building should not be demolished.

Historians and experts said it is not just the site which needs to be preserved, but also the landscape. Had the law been in place then, high-rise private buildings would not have come up on Raj Bhavan and Museum Road.The demand is also supported by ASI officials. “Heritage is an important part of the city. The government had acknowledged that Bengaluru is a heritage city, but such proposals to destroy heritage sites and landscape only prove otherwise,” said an official who did not want to be quoted.

