Home Cities Bengaluru

Inventions should happen every month: Narayana Murthy

Gives call to youth to pursue fundamental research; says inventions will secure global recognition for Indian youngsters    

Published: 08th November 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Trustees of Infosys N R Narayana Murthy (3rd from right) and Nandan Nilekani (3rd from left) with other trustees at the Infosys Science Foundation in Bengaluru on Thursday | | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy on Thursday said he wants India to be a place where discovery and invention happen every month.Giving a call to youngsters to pursue fundamental research, Murthy said Indian citizens were probably facing much more problems compared to any other country in the world and the onus to resolve them lay on the youth through science and research. Not only this, he said inventions will also secure global recognition and respect to Indian youngsters.    

Addressing an event organised to announce the winners of the 11th Infosys Prize by Infosys Science Foundation, Murthy pointed out India’s own history of advances in science and mathematics and threw light on Indian scientists and mathematicians who did “earth-shaking” work during the “golden period” of science and mathematics in the country from 100 AD to 1400 AD.

He stressed the need to let the students think independently as they entered the portals of the country’s higher educational and research institutions.“These youngsters come in as intelligent, curious, enthusiastic and energetic young men and women, and they have to be nurtured to leave as confident, knowledgeable, daring, open-minded and independent thinkers that will go after solutions to the problems of our country,” 
he opined.Another Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan underscored the need for increasing the overall per cent of spending on research.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NR Narayana Murthy
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp