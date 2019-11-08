Inventions should happen every month: Narayana Murthy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy on Thursday said he wants India to be a place where discovery and invention happen every month.Giving a call to youngsters to pursue fundamental research, Murthy said Indian citizens were probably facing much more problems compared to any other country in the world and the onus to resolve them lay on the youth through science and research. Not only this, he said inventions will also secure global recognition and respect to Indian youngsters.

Addressing an event organised to announce the winners of the 11th Infosys Prize by Infosys Science Foundation, Murthy pointed out India’s own history of advances in science and mathematics and threw light on Indian scientists and mathematicians who did “earth-shaking” work during the “golden period” of science and mathematics in the country from 100 AD to 1400 AD.

He stressed the need to let the students think independently as they entered the portals of the country’s higher educational and research institutions.“These youngsters come in as intelligent, curious, enthusiastic and energetic young men and women, and they have to be nurtured to leave as confident, knowledgeable, daring, open-minded and independent thinkers that will go after solutions to the problems of our country,”

he opined.Another Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan underscored the need for increasing the overall per cent of spending on research.