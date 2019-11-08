Home Cities Bengaluru

ISF announces six names for Infosys Prize

 Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) on Thursday announced six winners of its annual Infosys Prize. 

Published: 08th November 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) on Thursday announced six winners of its annual Infosys Prize. The winners from across the categories - Engineering and Computer Sciences, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences - will receive a pure gold medal, a citation and a prize purse of USD 1,00,000. 

The award for Engineering and Computer Science was given to Sunita Sarawagi, Institute Chair Professor, Computer Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, for her research in databases, data mining, machine learning and natural language processing. She has developed information extraction techniques for unstructured data, which further help in efficient handling of queries.

Manu V Devadevan, Assistant Professor, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, won the award for Humanities. His research includes study of ancient inscriptions from South India.Manjula Reddy, Chief Scientist, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, won the Life Sciences award for discoveries concerning the structure of cell walls in bacteria. The study has the potential for new class of antibiotics to combat antibiotic resistant microbes.

The Mathematical Sciences award was bagged by Siddhartha Mishra, Professor, Department of Mathematics, ETH Zürich, for his contributions to Applied Mathematics, particularly for designing numerical tools to solve real world problems.G Mugesh, Professor, Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), won the Physical Sciences award for his work on chemical synthesis of small molecules and nanomaterials for biomedical applications, which has led to medical advances.

Anand Pandian, Professor, Department of Anthropology, Krieger School of Arts and Sciences, Johns Hopkins University, won the Social Sciences award. He has researched the theory and methods of anthropology. The foundation stated that these names were shortlisted from among 196 nominations. 
S D Shibulal, co-founder, Infosys Ltd, and president of Infosys Science Foundation, and N R Narayana Murthy, Founder of Infosys, Trustee of Infosys Science Foundation were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp