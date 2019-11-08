Minto Hospital doctors' protest continues, 13 Karnataka Rakshana Vedike men taken into custody

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike on Friday surrendered before VV Puram police following the alleged assault on doctors at Minto Hospital.

Thirteen persons including Ashwini Gowda who went to DCP South office in Jayanagar to meet the city police commissioner were taken into custody.

A senior police officer said that they were supposed to meet the city police commissioner before they surrender but the commissioner asked them to go to VV Puram police station.

The police then took all of them to Victoria Hospital for medical tests before producing them before a magistrate court.

Karave chief Narayana Gowda said that the activists surrendered and we are ready to face legal action and we will cooperate for the investigation.

The week-long strike called by junior doctors of Minto Eye Hospital continued even after the activists surrendered. "We will not stop the strike until the perpetrators are arrested and our security demands are accepted in writing by the government," said Dayanad, a junior doctor.

"We want CCTV camera, security personnel, an immediate response team if such an assault situation happens again. The team should have legal advisor, senior doctors and others who can advise us on what to do should an unfortunate situation arise in the future. Essentially, there must be a protocol to follow. These demands should be accepted by the government and given to us in writing."

Indian Medical Association Karnataka state secretary, Dr Srinivas S told TNIE, "The doctors will discuss on the issue and then take a decision. What we want is a 100 per cent assurance that such incidents do not repeat in the future."

Senior doctors were, however, available for the outpatient services of Victoria and Minto Eye Hospital.

While a statewide strike by doctors of private hospitals was announced by IMA on Thursday evening, stating that OPD services would be shut for 24 hours starting from 6 am, some were functioning on Friday morning. A few others remained shut to show solidarity with the protesting doctors.