Home Cities Bengaluru

Minto Hospital doctors' protest continues, 13 Karnataka Rakshana Vedike men taken into custody

Karave chief Narayana Gowda said that the activists surrendered and we are ready to face legal action and we will cooperate for the investigation.

Published: 08th November 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Minto Hospital junior doctors' protest enters 8th day in Bengaluru on Friday.

Minto Hospital junior doctors' protest enters 8th day in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike on Friday surrendered before VV Puram police following the alleged assault on doctors at Minto Hospital. 

Thirteen persons including Ashwini Gowda who went to DCP South office in Jayanagar to meet the city police commissioner were taken into custody. 

A senior police officer said that they were supposed to meet the city police commissioner before they surrender but the commissioner asked them to go to VV Puram police station. 

The police then took all of them to Victoria Hospital for medical tests before producing them before a magistrate court. 

Karave chief Narayana Gowda said that the activists surrendered and we are ready to face legal action and we will cooperate for the investigation.

The week-long strike called by junior doctors of Minto Eye Hospital continued even after the activists surrendered. "We will not stop the strike until the perpetrators are arrested and our security demands are accepted in writing by the government," said Dayanad, a junior doctor. 

"We want CCTV camera, security personnel, an immediate response team if such an assault situation happens again. The team should have legal advisor, senior doctors and others who can advise us on what to do should an unfortunate situation arise in the future. Essentially, there must be a protocol to follow. These demands should be accepted by the government and given to us in writing."

Indian Medical Association Karnataka state secretary, Dr Srinivas S told TNIE, "The doctors will discuss on the issue and then take a decision. What we want is a 100 per cent assurance that such incidents do not repeat in the future."

Senior doctors were, however, available for the outpatient services of Victoria and Minto Eye Hospital. 

While a statewide strike by doctors of private hospitals was announced by IMA on Thursday evening, stating that OPD services would be shut for 24 hours starting from 6 am, some were functioning on Friday morning. A few others remained shut to show solidarity with the protesting doctors. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Minto Eye Hospital doctors protests Karnataka Rakshane Vedike
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp